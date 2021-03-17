BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead At Delhi Residence

New Delhi: BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead inside his house in Delhi’s North Avenue on Wednesday morning.

While the exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that Sharma died by suicide. The body has been seized and sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party cancelled its Parliamentary Party meeting, scheduled for this morning, after learning about Sharma’s death.

According to reports, Sharma was allegedly suffering from severe depression and was under treatment for the last six months. The incident occurred when he was alone at his house in Delhi.

The Mandi MP was first elected to Parliament in 2014. Sharma was currently a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.

Sharma is survived by his wife and three sons.