BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison In 11 Years Old Rioting Case

Lucknow: An MP-MLA court pronounced BJP MP from Etawah Ram Shankar Katheria to 2-year imprisonment in connection to a vandalism case at a company in a mall in 2012.

Katheria said, “I appeared before the court normally. Court has given a decision against me today. I respect the court, I have the right to appeal and I will exercise it.”

Katheria was accused of vandalizing the Torrent Power Company office in 2012. Now the MP-MLA court has sentenced in this matter on Saturday.

The BJP MP has been sentenced to two years in Section 147 and one year in Section 323.

Ram Shankar Katheria is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Etawah’s Uttar Pradesh. He served as the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Human Resource Development from November 2014 to July 2016.

Katheria has also served as the chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes. He is a member of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence and Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.