BJP MP Nisikant Dubey has requested the Lok Sabha Chairman to initiate a breach of privilege motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

This follows Gandhi’s claims in parliament that Chinese troops were present on Indian soil, which led to an uproar. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of lying and demanded proof.

The BJP is considering bringing the privilege notice against Gandhi if he fails to provide evidence for his claims. Gandhi also criticized the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and raised issues of unemployment and territorial disputes with China.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar refuted Gandhi’s claims about seeking an invitation for Prime Minister Modi to Donald Trump’s inauguration.