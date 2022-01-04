BJP MP Manoj Tiwari
National

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Tests COVID-19 Positive For 2nd Time

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP said: “Could not attend the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaigning yesterday as I was not feeling well from January 2 night. I have tested positive for Covid-19. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only.

“Please take care of yourselves and your family.” the tweet added.

According to his staff members, the BJP MP has tested positive for COVID-19 second time, earlier he had tested positive during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April 2021.

