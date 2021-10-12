BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Hospitalised After Being Injured During Protest

New Delhi: After being hit by a water cannon during a demonstration in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s residence, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was rushed to Safdarjung hospital.

Manoj Tiwari sustained injuries near his neck and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The incident took place on Tuesday during a demonstration by the BJP in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader`s official residence over the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) order restricting the celebration of Chhath Puja in the national capital.