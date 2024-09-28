Cuttack: In a recent seminar organized by the Odisha Research Centre, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab reignited the debate over renaming Ravenshaw University. Mahtab cited historical reasons for the change, emphasizing the suffering of Odisha’s people under Thomas Edward Ravenshaw during the famine.

Mahtab argued that the institution, originally named after Ravenshaw, should reflect the current social and historical context of Odisha. He highlighted that Ravenshaw’s contribution was minimal compared to the collective efforts of the people of Odisha. “A Rs 30 grant was needed, and he contributed Rs 15. It reflects our social status at that time. However, it was over 150 years ago. The situation has changed now, and hence, the name of Ravenshaw University should be changed,” Mahtab stated.

The veteran BJP leader also questioned the appropriateness of naming an institution after an Englishman, suggesting that the university should instead honor a significant figure from Odisha’s history. Eminent poet and essayist Hara Prasad Das supported this view, advocating for renaming the university after Kapilendra Dev.