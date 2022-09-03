BJP mocks Nitish Kumar as 5 JDU MLAs in Manipur quit

New Delhi: BJP’s Amit Malviya, in-charge of the party’s National Information & Technology Dept, took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar as five of Kumar’s party MLAs in Manipur joined the BJP.

Reportedly, 5 of the 6 Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLAs in Manipur merged with the ruling BJP on Friday night, officials said. Manipur assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh in said Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JD-U MLAs to the legislature party of BJP in the Manipur Assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar, BJP’s Amit Malviya called the former a ‘lame duck chief minister’ and mocked him by saying that he still “dreams of being Prime Minister.”

He wrote, “Mamata Banerjee’s attempts to gain acceptability beyond West Bengal, backfired miserably. Nitish Kumar, a lame duck Chief Minister, is seeing his party’s footprint shrink, not just in Bihar, where it is the third largest, but also outside.”

Meanwhile, amid speculations over his projection as the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had slammed BJP leader Sushil Modi, saying “no one takes him seriously.” Kumar was referring to Sushil Kumar Modi’s recent remarks that the meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao was the “latest comedy show of opposition unity”.