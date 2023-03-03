BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Resigns As Son Gets Caught Accepting Rs 40 L Bribe

New Delhi: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Friday resigned from his post after his son was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

The Lokayukta officials apprehended Prashanth Madal, the son of the BJP Lawmaker when he accepted the bribe at his workplace.

Prashanth reportedly requested Rs 80 lakh in bribe in order to pass a tender process. Upon taking Rs 40 lakh at his workplace, he was busted.