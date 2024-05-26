BJP MLA Candidate Prashant Jagdev Arrested For Vandalising EVM During





Bhubaneswar: MLA Prashant Jagdev arrested based on the FIR lodged by the presiding officer in a polling booth bearing booth number 114 in Rajasunakhala near Kaunriapatna of the Bolagarh-Begunia Assembly constituency in Bolgarh. Action will be taken if anyone else is found involved, informed Khordha SP.



Earlier, the MLA had demanded inspection of CCTV camera footage of Kaunripatna booth.



Notably, on Saturday, the MLA had gone to a booth to cast his vote along with his wife when it was alleged that he toppled the EVM. Based on the complaint filed by the presiding officer, Police detained Jagdev from Begunia from where he was taken to the reserve police camp.



