BJP Misleading People On Orissa High Court Bench Issue: BJD MP

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra today trained guns at the BJP over the issue of the establishment of Orissa High Court bench in Western Odisha.

Speaking to media persons outside the Parliament in Delhi, Patra stated that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given total commitment to the Centre to provide all adequate resources including infrastructural and financial resources for setting up of the western Odisha High Court bench.

“Despite assurance for overall support, it is surprising why the Centre is not proceeding to name the location in consultation with Orissa High Court,” the BJD MP added.

The Centre can establish the western Odisha High Court Bench through the Indian Parliament by exercising its powers under Entry-78 of the Union List in Indian Constitution, he said.

Patra blamed the saffron party for politicising this issue during elections and BJP leaders for ‘misleading people’ in this sensitive matter.

“The BJP should ask its Party in power in Centre to establish the western Odisha High Court Bench using the powers under Entry-78 of the Union List through the Indian Parliament. Who is stopping them…?” Patra questioned.