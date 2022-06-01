BJP Makes Union Ministers In-Charge For RS Polls, Aswini Vaishvaw’s Name In List

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed four Union ministers in charge for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in four states.

The saffron party has appointed Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Narendra Singh Tomar in-charge for Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra and Rajasthan respectively, two states which are headed for a keen contest.

The party also appointed Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in-charge for Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, another state headed for a contest.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed in-charge for the polls in Karnataka. The elections are being held to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states that will be falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August.

The BJP has so far announced 22 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls and will support one Independent candidate each from Rajasthan (Chandra) and Haryana (media honcho Kartikeya Sharma).