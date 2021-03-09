BJP makes mega plans for Nandigram contest

Nandigram/ New Delhi: A mega nomination filing for Suvendu Adhikari has been planned by the BJP who is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

Media reports said the Union Minister Smriti Irani is expected to accompany Adhikari at the time of filing the nomination papers on March 12. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be filing her nomination on March 10.

The BJP on Saturday had announced Adhikari’s candidature converting Nandigram into a battleground for both West Bengal CM and her one-time aide turned foe, Adhikari.

Meanwhile, Adhikari has vowed to defeat the West Bengal CM by 50,000 votes or quit politics. BJP sources said Adhikari will immediately address a rally after filing nomination papers.

Nandigram will witness a closely-watched contest between her and Adhikari that has catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011 following anti-land-acquisition movement.

The voting for Nandigram will take place on April 1 in the second phase of elections.

In 2016, Adhikari has won the Nandigram seat. Banerjee, on the other hand, will contest from Nandigram for the first time and has relinquished the Bhowanipur seat from where she won twice. She has rented a house in Nandigram and will be campaigning from there.

The Assembly polls for 294-seater West Bengal Assembly will take place in eight phases starting March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.