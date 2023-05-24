BJP-led NDA condemns Oppn for boycotting new Parliament building inauguration

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday condemned the decision of 19 opposition parties to boycott the May 28 inauguration function of the new Parliament building.

“This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation,” read the statement issued by the NDA.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led political alliance said that the decision of the opposition parties have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures.

“Such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy. Regrettably, this is not the first instance of such disdain,” said the NDA.

“Over the past nine years, these opposition parties have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures, disrupted sessions, staged walkouts during crucial legislations, and demonstrated an alarming lackadaisical attitude towards their Parliamentary duties. This recent boycott is just another feather in their cap of disregard for democratic processes,” it added.

Launching a stinging attack, the NDA said, Opposition’s “hypocrisy knew no bounds”.

“Their hypocrisy knows no bounds – they boycotted the special GST session presided over by the then President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee; skipped the ceremony when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, and even extended a late courtesy call to Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji upon his election as President,” read the notification.

Notably, 19 opposition parties, including the Congress and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, said Wednesday morning they intend to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi this weekend and criticised an ‘authoritarian prime minister and his government’.