BJP leader’s The Kerala Story poster attack Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee; Owaisi reacts

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted to the poster of UP BJP leader Abhijat Mishra where Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Owaisi could be seen taking instruction for a ‘masked man’ to ban ‘The Kerala Story’. “Yeh sab ek hi ‘Laila’ ke Dewaane hain,” Owaisi tweeted.

Yeh sab ek hi “LAILA” ke Dewaane hain https://t.co/0WtSRTC10w — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 10, 2023

The movie which became controversial because of its claims on the number of Muslim women in Kerala inducted into ISIS has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The West Bengal government has declared a ban on the movie.

The poster in question surfaced after the ban by the West Bengal government. The four leaders were shown as speaking to someone opposing the movie. “Yes Sir, I am trying my best,” Rahul Gandhi was shown as saying while Owaisi was given this dialogue: “Neither the government nor the court is listening.”