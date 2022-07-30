BJP Leader
BJP Leader Shot Dead In Bihar's Madhepura

By Pradeep Sahoo
Patna: An active leader of the BJP in Bihar’s Madhepura district was shot dead at Shahpur under Gualpara police station.

The deceased has been identified as Bipin Kumar Singh (59).

According to reports, the incident took place at Tikkar Tolo turn on Gualpara- Shahpur Road at about 9 pm on Friday.

The Gualpara police reached the site and the body was sent to Madhepura district hospital for postmortem.

Madhepura superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Kumar while confirming the incident said two persons have been detained and police are probing the incident from all angles.

The deceased was also the chairman of the primary agricultural credit society (PACS) in Shahpur panchayat.

 

