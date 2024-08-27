BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan Withdraws Nomination for Rajya Sabha By-Polls

Bhubaneswar: BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan withdrew his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-elections on Tuesday.

“I filed my nomination following the party’s decision. Subsequently, I withdrew my nomination today, adhering to the party’s directive. The BJP assigned me this task, and I executed it as a disciplined party member,” stated Pradhan.

On August 21, Pradhan submitted his nomination as an Independent candidate after the nomination filing by former MP and BJP leader Mamata Mohanta, who was endorsed by the party in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

BJP MLA Purna Sethi had previously mentioned that Pradhan’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election was a placeholder candidate.

Significantly, on August 21, BJP leader Mamata Mohanta also filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-polls.

The BJP announced Mamata Mohanta’s candidacy for the by-elections to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha on Tuesday. The vacancy arose following Mohanta’s resignation from the upper house on July 31, which was two years before the completion of her term.

On the same day, she resigned from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal and subsequently joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi.