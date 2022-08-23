BJP Leader & Bigg Boss 14 Participant, Sonali Phogat, Dies Of Heart Attack

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat on Tuesday died after suffering a heart attack. She was 41.

According to reports, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital.

The actress had gone to Goa for two days for a shoot.

Sonali had contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi.