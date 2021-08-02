BJP leader attacked by miscreants, hospitalised

Kendrapara: A district-level General Secretary of BJP sustained critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by three bike-borne miscreants at Chanpur village under Patkura Police limits in Kendrapara district on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Prajesh Nayak.

As per reports, the BJP leader was on his way to a local market when three assailants attacked him with sharp weapons.

He was initially admitted to Patkura Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after his condition deteriorated.

Based on a complaint, Patkua Police registered a case and detained two persons in this connection.