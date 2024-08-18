BJP Leader, 2 Doctors Summoned Over ‘Fake News’ On Kolkata Rape-Murder

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has summoned actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and two doctors- Kunal Sarkar and Subarno Goswami – in connection with the alleged spread of misinformation surrounding the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The notices require them to appear before the police at 3 pm today for questioning.

A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found brutally murdered at the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country has also been marred by misinformation.

Among the many claims were those made by Dr Goswami, who in various media interviews, stated that he had seen the post-mortem report. He claimed that it revealed shocking details, including the presence of 150 grams of semen, a fractured pelvic bone, and evidence of gang-rape.

However, the Kolkata Police have categorically refuted these claims, labelling them as fake news. According to official statements, the post-mortem report contains no such findings. The police have said that these rumours, which quickly spread across social media platforms and fueled public anger, were baseless and misleading.

Ms Chatterjee may be questioned for allegedly sharing the name and picture of the victim on social media. Responding to the summons, Ms Chatterjee accused the Kolkata Police of prioritising monitoring social media posts over ensuring justice to the victim.

“The victim in the RG Kar case is still crying awaiting trial. But the Kolkata Police now has only one job, judging the posts of opposition leaders and common people by going through social media. The administration has used the police to see what the opposition leaders are posting on social media and to set up their trial,” she posted in Bangla on X.

Dr Sarkar, a cardiologist, has confirmed that he has received the summons to appear at the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar.

“Yes, I have received the summons. But at the moment, I am out of town and have informed the Kolkata Police about that. I do not know why they have called me, but it seems that some of my comments on social media have elicited certain reactions nationally and internationally… maybe because of that,” Dr Sarkar told PTI.

However, Dr Goswami, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Purba Bardhaman district, said that he is yet to receive the summons.

“I am yet to receive anything. I do not know why Kolkata Police will issue summons to me when they are not investigating the case. I have been saying that I will cooperate with the probe in every possible manner. I didn’t reveal the identity of the victim or spread any rumour,” Dr Goswami said.