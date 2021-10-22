BJP, JMM Activists ‘Punched’ For Black Flag Protest During CM’s Mayurbhanj Visit

Mayurbhanj: Two workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sustained injuries after allegedly being punched by the BJD workers for waving black flags to CM Naveen Patnaik during his visit to the Mayurbhaj district today.

According to reports, the BJP and JMM workers were attempting to show black flags to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik near the helipad. Irked over this, the ruling party workers allegedly thrashed them black and blue.

In view of large-scale political protests witnessed in the region during CM’s earlier visits, more than 16 platoons of the police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The Odisha today distributed smart health cards under the Biju Swastha Kalyan Yojana in Baripada town in Mayurbanj district. Pattnaik also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 534 projects worth Rs 2500 crore. The projects include- drinking water, road and bridge construction, power, and works related to the urban development department.