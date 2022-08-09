BJP-JDU Alliance Breaks, CM Nitish Kumar to meet governor and Tejashwi at 4pm Bhubaneswar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday formally quit the National Democratic Alliance. Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will meet with the governor at 4pm today.

He is also presently chairing a meeting of party MPs and legislators at his residence to discuss the ongoing political situation in the state, following the resignation of former JD(U) National President RCP Singh. Earlier, amid speculation that Bihar’s Janata Dal-United might separate from the NDA in Bihar, RJD state President Jagadanand Singh claimed that his party is ready for every war.

RJD has indicated that it is open to alliance with Nitish’s party, however, the final say will be taken after the meeting. Sources said that Tejashwi Yadav is demanding Home Ministry and Speaker’s position for his party.

In Mahagathbandhan meeting today, RJD MLAs, MLCs & Rajya Sabha MP authorised party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision and said that they are with him. Congress and Left parties MLAs have already said that they are with Tejashwi Yadav, Sources said.