BJP Issues Notice To Party Rajya Sabha Mps, Parliamentary Party Meeting To Be Held Tomorrow

New Delhi: As the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament reached its final week, BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also issued a three-line whip to its party Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House on August 10 and August 11.

According to the notification issued by BJP, All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 10, and Wednesday, August 11.

All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all both days and support the Government, the notification read.

Amid continuous ruckus by Opposition MPs over the Pegasus Project media report, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed three bills without discussion — the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid ruckus in the house.

Amid continued protests by the opposition members over Pegasus, farm laws and other issues, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and will resume at 11 am on Tuesday. The Lower House was adjourned five times on Monday.

Notably, BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held on Tuesday.

BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held ahead of a series of meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to hold with his Council of Ministers this week, in which he is likely to discuss the Central government’s future course of action.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.