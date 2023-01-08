BJP Is Like Ganga, Take Dip: Tripura CM To Opposition

New Delhi: Targeting the opposition, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday appealed to Left leaders to join the BJP, saying his party is like river Ganga and “taking a dip” in it will help them get rid of all sins.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the Jan Vishwas rally in South Tripura’s Kakraban, Saha said, “I appeal to the people who still believe in the ideology of Stalin and Lelin to join the BJP because it is like river Ganga. All your sins will vanish if you take a holy bath in Ganga.”

Saha further said that BJP is confident about winning the assembly elections due this year.

“The compartments of the train are still vacant. Sit in the vacant bogies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all of us to the destination where we are supposed to be,” he added.

Saha alleged that the Communists suppressed the people’s democratic rights during the Left rule in Tripura.

“There was no democracy during the Communist regime as they believe in violence and terror tactics. In South Tripura district, as many as 69 opposition leaders were killed during the Left rule. Kakraban was no exception where a lot of political murders happened,” he alleged.

Expressing confidence about BJP’s win in the upcoming elections, Saha stated that the Jan Viswas rally which was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Saha on January 5 will floor the opposition parties.