BJP Is Committed To Ideology, National Service & People’s Welfare: JP Nadda

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Naddatoday hoisted a flag in the party headquarters on the occasion of the party’s 42nd Foundation Day.

Speaking on this occasion Nadda said that BJP has now become a party of the poor, Dalits and backwards who did not have a voice so far.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji the Bharatiya Janata Party is not only known as the world’s largest political party, but it is also known for its social and humane aspects. During the Corona pandemic the crores of BJP workers reached out to the needy and sick people across the country on the clarion call of ‘Sewa hi Sangathan is given by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Nadda said.

“Crores of BJP workers left no stone unturned to serve humanity during one of the toughest moments of our life. By serving selflessly with full devotion and dedication the Bharatiya Janata Party workers presented before the world how a political party can serve the people and that public service is one their main tasks,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has always been a party devoted to nationalism, but now it has become a party which cares for the welfare and empowerment of the poorest of the poor, Dalits and backward classes, tribals, farmers, women and youth. We believe in taking the nation forward by empowering the last person standing in the queue.

On this occasion, he also offered floral tributes at the bust of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the ideologue of national unity and integrity, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, the pioneer and propagator of ‘integral humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya’. Nadda also inaugurated a blood donation camp at the party headquarters on the occasion.

Nadda, who participated in around one kilometre yatra, was joined by Delhi BJP leaders and workers. Earlier, he hoisted a party flag at the national headquarters.