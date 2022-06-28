BJP Holds Brainstorming Session To Chalk Out 2024 Election Strategy

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Odisha unit held a meeting at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar to discuss the strategy for the 2024 general elections on Tuesday.

The meeting that was presided by the party’s State president Samir Mohanty also saw the presence of National BJP secretary Harish Dwivedi.

The party has proposed that MPs will be in charge of the parliamentary constituencies while Union ministers will visit the areas at regular intervals.

As per official reports, a blueprint is also being prepared to make the party’s win in the 2024 general elections sure and strengthen the party’s base at the grassroots level.