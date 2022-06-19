BJP Hits Out At Opposition Over Politicisation Of Agnipath Scheme

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday slammed oppostion parties for backlashing on the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Party’s Spokesperson Sambit Patra said, the aim of the Congress is to topple the government so they are politicising the country’s safety.

He said, on the issues of the safety and security of the country we should all stand together.

Notably, the Opposition leaders had demanded the rollback of the scheme. Congress held a ‘satyagraha’ on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against the Central Government’s Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, during which General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the scheme will ‘kill the youth’ of the country and will ‘finish the Army’.

Patra said, “The way Lt Gen Puri has explained the Agnipath programme in the army conference. I think now there is no doubt about it. It is sad to say that there should be no politics on some subjects. Politics is also taking place in the country on the subject of national policies and the army officers have to come and explain to them and have to say that there is no place in this country for arson and violence and do not indulge in violence. After all, what does the opposition want?”

“How will India become great if it does not reform, perform and transform?” he added.