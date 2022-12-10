BJP Had Deployed Heavy Machinery In MCD Polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The BJP had deployed heavy machinery during campaigning for the MCD polls which made toughest for Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal alleged.

He also accused the saffron party of trying to “buy” its councillors.

The AAP national convener claimed that the BJP has started telephoning his party’s councillors and offering them up to Rs 20 lakh each.

“This election was very, very tough. A few people say it was an easy election, but it was not. The way they conspired against us and the way they used state machinery against us, it was the toughest elections we ever contested,” Kejriwal said in his address to the newly elected councillors.