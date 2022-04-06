BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi Addresses Party Workers and MPs, Brings Navratri & Maa Skandamata As Symbolism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers, ministers, MPs and MLAs at 10 am today on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

“BJP’s rise to power once again in 4 states recently is the third most important development this year that has inspired the party. After 3 decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha,” PM Modi said.

“Party’s foundation day this year has become very important. Firstly, we are celebrating 75 years of independence, which is a major occasion for inspiration. Secondly, rapid changes in global situation are creating new opportunities for India, ” PM Modi added.

“Today is the fifth day of Navratri. Today we worship Maa Skandamata. We’ve seen that she sits on a Lotus throne & holds Lotus flowers in both her hands. I pray that her blessings continue to be bestowed upon every citizen & worker of the BJP,” Said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, party president J P Nadda will interact with a group of foreign envoys and apprise them of its ideology, culture and functioning. From April 7 to April 20, the party said it will organise programmes on the issue of social justice across the country.

Urging BJP MPs to dedicate themselves to ‘seva’ (service) as the party embarks on a “samajik nyay pakhwada” from April 7, PM Modi on Tuesday laid down a detailed programme for them for every day during the 14-day long exercise. Speaking at the BJP parliamentary meeting a day ahead of the party’s foundation day, Modi cited a number of welfare schemes of the government targeting different segments of society and asked MPs to reach out to people with their details.