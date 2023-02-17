BJP Files Police Complaint Against Arup Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The State BJP today filed a complaint against BJD leader and former IPS officer Arup Patnaik at Capital Police Station for threatening to beat up the Leader of Opposition at a meeting.

The party demanded immediate arrest of Patnaik.

A party delegation also met Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and submitted a memorandum seeking security for the Leader of Opposition.

BJP MLA Mohan Majhi said that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill Mishra. Instead of finding the main conspirator of Naba Das murder, the government is targeting Mishra.

Majhi further alleged that an IIC first attacked Mishra and later a BJD leader, who was also an IPS officer, threatened Mishra. It indicated that there was a well-planned conspiracy to attack the Leader of Opposition.

Notably, Arup Patnaik, while addressing party gathering, issued a threat to Mishra whoith taking his name. He said “the man, who was seen pushing the IIC, should come face-to-face with me. He knows what would be the consequence,” Patnaik said.