BJP Feilds Gautam Samantaray From Jeypore Assembly Seat In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday announced Goutam Samantaray as its candidate for the Jeypore constituency in Koraput district in the upcoming Assembly polls in Odisha.

Samantray was BJP’s Jeypore MLA candidate in the 2019 elections. This time, his opponent from the Congress party will be Tara Prasad Bahinipati again, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has nominated Indira Nanda, wife of former minister Rabi Nanda, to contest the polls from the Jeypore Assembly seat.

In the 2019 assembly election, Samantray got 3rd spot with 33,805 votes (21%) which is 25,980 votes less than the Jeypore Congress MLA Bahinipati.