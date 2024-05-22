BJP expels singer-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

Kolkata: The Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s official candidate as an Independent candidate from the Karakat seat.

Though Pawan Singh was believed to be a member of the BJP, party sources remained silent on the matter earlier. The singer-turned-politician had reportedly sought a ticket from Rashtriya Janata Dal before opting to contest independently.

In a post on X, Pawan Singh earlier wrote, “There will only be development. There won’t be any noise. We will give a new dawn to Karakat.”

Earlier, Pawan Singh’s mother Pratima Devi withdrew her candidature from Bihar’s Karakat Lok Sabha seat.