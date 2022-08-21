BJP Expels Madhya Pradesh Leader Making Controversial Remarks On Brahmins

Bhopal: Pritam Singh Lodhi, the leader from Gwalior-Chambal region, has been expelled from the BJP after his controversial statements about Brahmins. He was summoned to the BJP headquarters in Bhopal this morning, where his primary membership was scrapped.

Addressing a function to felicitate meritorious students on the birth anniversary of warrior queen Avantibai Lodhi on Wednesday, Pritam Singh Lodhi had slammed the Brahmins, accusing them of “fooling and harassing people” in the name of religion.

A video of his controversial remarks was widely circulated.

His statements had pushed one BJP youth wing leader – Praveen Mishra – to file a police case against him, in which he has been accused of causing enmity between people.

The 62-year-old is already accused in 37 cases – including four cases of attempt to murder and two murder cases.

Addressing the felicitation event at Shivpuri’s Kharaih village on Wednesday, he said Brahmins were prospering on then people’s money and resources.

“Seeing beautiful women from good families, they (the Brahmins) want to have food in the homes of those women. They (Brahmins) want young women seated in the front row and make elderly women sit in the back row,” he had said.

For the BJP, which is still trying to gain the ground it lost with the Brahmins of Uttar Pradesh, it was a shock.