BJP Doing Petty Politics Over Minister’s Murder Case: BJD

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday lambasted the BJP for doing cheap politics over the sensational murder case of former Health Minister Naba Das.

Addressing a presser, BJD spokesperson Gautam Buddha Das said the murder of former minister is a very sensitive incident. “While the truth is slowly coming out from the crime branch investigation, the BJP is making a failed attempt to play petty politics over it,” he said.

Das further claimed that some BJP leaders are telling new stories to the people every day to gain political mileage out of murder case. Interestingly, one of their stories does not match with the other, he maintained

The people of Odisha have started hating BJP leaders for indulging in low-level politics to mislead people on such a sensitive issue. The BJP leaders are making such ridiculous statements now. Would they be able to show their faces to the people when the truth comes out in the coming days?” he asked.