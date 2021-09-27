BJP Demands Section 144 In Bhabanipur On Polling Day

Kolkata: Ahead of the Bhabanipur bypoll in West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appealed for Section 144 to be imposed in the constituency on the day of the election.

A delegation led by Swapan Dasgupta met the Election Commission officials in Kolkata and appealed for also demanded that central forces be present inside the booths and that Kolkata Police should not take active participation in the security arrangements in Bhabanipur.

The meeting comes hours after BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claimed he was attacked by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress during a poll campaign in Bhabanipur.

Earlier this month, the saffron party also urged the EC to restrain Mamata Banerjee from participating in the Bhabanipur bypoll alleging that she has been funding durga puja committees to woo them.