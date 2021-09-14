BJP Declares Star Campaigner List For Pipili Bypoll, Check Full List

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which nominated party leader, Ashrit Pattanayak for the September 30 bypoll to puri’s Pipili assembly seat, has released a list of its 20-star campaigners for the election.

The list has all Odisha leaders of the party including Union ministers, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu along with the party’s National Vice-President Baijayant Panda.

The list has the name of BJP state president Samir Mohanty on top. It also features MP and former Union minister Pratap Sarangi, MP Aparajita Sarangi, and National spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Here is the full list of BJP’s 20-star campaigners:

1. Samir Mohanty

2. Dharmendra Pradhan

3. Ashwini Vaishnaw

4. Bishweswar Tudu

5. Baijayant Jay Panda

6. D. Purandeswari

7. Vijay Pal Singh Tomar

8. Jual Oram

9. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

10. Manmohan Samal

11. K.V. Singh Deo

12. Surama Padhy

13. Sambit Patra

14. Aparajita Sarangi

15. Mohan Charan Majhi

16. Pravati Parida

17. Manas Kumar Mohanty

18. Prithiviraj Harichandan

19. Golak Prasad Mohapatra

20. Lekhasri Samantsinghar

Reportedly, the bypoll to the Assembly constituency, which was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year, will be held on September 30 while the counting of votes will be carried out on October 3.