BJP Declares Star Campaigner List For Pipili Bypoll, Check Full List

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which nominated party leader, Ashrit Pattanayak for the September 30 bypoll to puri’s Pipili assembly seat, has released a list of its 20-star campaigners for the election.
The list has all Odisha leaders of the party including Union ministers, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu along with the party’s National Vice-President Baijayant Panda.
The list has the name of BJP state president Samir Mohanty on top. It also features MP and former Union minister Pratap Sarangi, MP Aparajita Sarangi, and National spokesperson Sambit Patra.
Here is the full list of BJP’s 20-star campaigners:
1. Samir Mohanty
2. Dharmendra Pradhan
3. Ashwini Vaishnaw
4. Bishweswar Tudu
5. Baijayant Jay Panda
6. D. Purandeswari
7. Vijay Pal Singh Tomar
8. Jual Oram
9. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
10. Manmohan Samal
11. K.V. Singh Deo
12. Surama Padhy
13. Sambit Patra
14. Aparajita Sarangi
15. Mohan Charan Majhi
16. Pravati Parida
17. Manas Kumar Mohanty
18. Prithiviraj Harichandan
19. Golak Prasad Mohapatra
20. Lekhasri Samantsinghar
Reportedly, the bypoll to the Assembly constituency, which was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year, will be held on September 30 while the counting of votes will be carried out on October 3.