BJP, Congress Stall Odisha Assembly Proceedings Over MLA-Officer face-off

Bhubaneswar: Alleging humiliation of people’s representative by government officers, the Opposition BJP and Congress on Saturday disrupted Assembly proceedings by creating heavy noise and demanding ruling in this regard.

MLA Laxman Munda has been demanding Bonai BDO’s replacement, alleging irregularities by him. Elected Zilla Parishad members, block chairpersons, samiti members, Sarpanch and public have gheraoed the block demanding his transfer. It has been three days since MLA raised this issue in the assembly, but to no avail.

The government turned deaf ears to the issue even after Speaker issued ruling twice over the matter.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, MLA Laxman Munda rushed to the well and demanded the BDO’s shifting.

Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra and Congress MLA Narsingh Mishra attacked the government over the issue. Both the leader said that MLAs have no respect now-a-days. A BDO challenging MLA is unfortunate, Narasingha said.

Referring to the incident of Minister Rita Sahu meeting Chief Secretary PK Jena to hand over a cheque for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Narasingh said that ministers do not have any self respect in this government. Government officials like the Chief Secretary are not respecting a Minister, he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari objected to the statement of the Congress MLA saying that all ministers cannot be blamed for one incident. All ministers are not like that, he remarked.

Pujari’s comments drew criticism from Congress and BJP MLAs who raised strong objections in the House and created ruckus. Members of treasury bench also countered them.

Unable to run the House, Speaker BK Arukh adjourned the House repeatedly.