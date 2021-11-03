BJP & Congress observe 12-hour Kuchinda bandh

Sambalpur: Both BJP and Congress observed 12-hour (6AM-6PM) bandh in Kuchinda, Sambalpur, protesting attack on Congress worker during CM Naveen Pattnaik’s visit to the area on Tuesday.

Jayant Kishan, the president of the Kuchinda Youth Congress unit was brutally thrashed by a mob suspected to be members of the rival Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Police took several BJP activists into custody for showing black flags against Patnaik during the demonstration. However, some Congress workers who continued their agitation over Mamita Meher murder case at the spot faced a tense encounter with some BJD members.