BJP, Congress Allege ‘Deep-Rooted Conspiracy’ In Minister Naba Das Killing

Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday alleged that state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das’ murder was part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy”.

The 60-year-old minister died after being shot at by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Das in Jharsuguda on Sunday.

Both the Opposition parties, in separate press conferences, stressed the need for an impartial probe to unearth the “conspiracy” behind the killing.

While the BJP demanded a CBI investigation, the Congress sought a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP further claimed that the minister had died on the spot and he was declared brought dead by doctors at Jharsuguda district hospital.

BJP state president Sameer Mohanty, in a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He also criticised the state director general of police and principal secretary of the home department for not visiting the spot.

Mohanty urged the CM to ensure that pieces of crucial evidence are not destroyed in the name of Crime Branch investigating such a sensitive incident.

He said killing of a cabinet minister by a policeman in broad daylight is rare not only in Odisha but also across the country.

On the other hand, Mishra, while speaking to reporters at his residence, said, “Drama was enacted for the whole day after the minister’s death. It was a pre-planned murder and part of a bigger conspiracy that needs to be exposed.”

On claims that the ASI had “mental disorder”, he said it appeared to be a farce to mislead the people and wondered how he could get promotion and awards if he was mentally unstable and sought to know from the police how many such mentally unstable officers were still on duty.

Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo, in another press conference, demanded that the CM should quit the home portfolio in the wake of this incident.

“Patnaik must order an SIT probe into the mysterious murder as the Crime Branch investigation is unlikely to be fair and impartial,” Kanungo said, seeking to know from the CM whether the policeman was used by someone to assassinate the minister.

“This is a highly sensitive issue and the CM or someone on his behalf should answer questions raised by the Congress,” Kanungo added.

Responding to the allegations, BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said that the Crime Branch is investigating the incident and the state government has urged the Orissa High Court to appoint a judge to monitor the probe.

“If there is any conspiracy, it will come to light,” he said.

Meanwhile, a four-member Crime Branch team reached Berhampur and questioned the accused ASI’s family members, Crime Branch DSP Shisir Mishra said.