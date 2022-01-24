BJP CEC meet soon to finalise on UP poll candidates

Uttar Pradesh: A total of five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – are set to hold the assembly elections in the coming weeks.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Sunday held a marathon meeting of its core members to decide on the remaining candidates of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A meeting of the Central Election Committee is expected soon.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is geared for a battle against the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to wrest power. The party announced that patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and new entrant Swami Prasad Maurya are among its 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the UP assembly election.

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling for the five states will be held in seven phases, with the first phase commencing from February 10 and the last phase ending on March 7.

The counting will take place on March 10.