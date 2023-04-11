BJP Can’t Stop Me To Represent You: Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad

New Delhi: For the first time since his disqualification as an MP from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today visited his former constituency, Wayanad in Kerala.

Flanked by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gandhi was seen waving to his supporters at a roadshow called ‘Satyameva Jayate’ in Kalpetta town.

“They (BJP) can take my house and put me in jail, but they can’t stop me from representing the people of Wayanad and their issues,” he said at a rally.

Gandhi said only an MP tag has been taken away from him, but being their representative meant a lot more.

“Member of Parliament is a tag. It is a post. So, BJP can take away the tag, the post, the house, and they can even jail me, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad. I am surprised that even after so many years, BJP has not understood its opponent. They do not understand that their opponent will not get intimidated. They think I will get scared by sending police to my house or that I will be disturbed if my house is taken away,” he said.

Stressing that he has been fighting the BJP for “quite a few years”, Gandhi said they have been unable to understand his struggle, “that their opponent doesn’t get intimidated, doesn’t get scared with police”.

On him having to vacate his official residence in Delhi — he is obligated to vacate as he is no longer an MP — he said he was “happy they took my house”.

“I don’t like to live there,” he said, adding that he has seen how many people in Wayanad lost their houses in the floods and how they fought.

“Four years ago, I came here and became an MP and for me, the campaign was a different type of campaign. In the regular campaign, you go and speak about policies and what should happen. But in 2014, this campaign was different. There was affection and Kerala made me feel a part of the family and as their son. I thought quite a lot, and I’ve been an MP for a few years now. MP means to be a people’s representative, you have to understand the emotions, sufferings, and needs of people,” he said.

Hundreds of United Democratic Front (Congress-led state opposition alliance) workers lined up at Kalpetta for the roadshow holding the Indian flag. Many people across all age groups could be seen gathered on the roadside to welcome Gandhi as he travelled to the public meeting venue on a truck accompanied by his sister and senior party leaders from Kerala.

A Surat court recently convicted Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case for his jibe at PM Modi over his last name — which he shares with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi — in the run-up to the 2019 general election. “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?” he had said in Karnataka’s Kolar. The two-year sentence disqualified Gandhi from a Lok Sabha membership, and he was seen packing bags to vacate his official residence in Delhi.