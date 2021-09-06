BJP Calls For 12-Hr Cuttack City Bandh On Sep 13

Cuttack: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a 12-hours bandh call in Cuttack City on September 13 protesting against the Odisha government’s COVID-19 guidelines for festivals.

During a presser here, Cuttack Nagar BJP President Lalatendu Badu demanded to extend the height of the idols and also urged the district administration not to cover the pandals from three sides.

Badu said, “If the government will not accept their demand, the party will observe 12 hours bandh across the city. Puja pandals should be not be covered from three sides and also from the fourth side.

“Public interference should not be there but there should not be the violation of rituals. Cuttack is famous for its big-sized clay idol making in festivals. Hence the size of idols should be above four feet,” he added.

The government of Odisha had already issued orders for conducting puja in pandals in view of the forthcoming festive season in August, September, October, and November in adherence to Covid protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and the ongoing Covid situation in the country.

The order stated, “In consideration to the festivals like Durga Puja, Ganesha Puja, Laxmi puja and other similar pujas that would take place in the coming months, the Disaster Management department of the state has decided that any celebration for the above-mentioned festivals shall not be allowed in the interest of the health of the general public.”