BJP Calls Apparel Brand Fabindia’s Ad As ‘Abrahamisation Of Hindu Festivals’

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Patry, the leading political organisation of India, which has a strong inclination towards ‘Hinduism’, again grabbed the headlines after BJP leader Tejasvi Surya’s remark.

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya has objected to an ad campaign by apparel brand Fabindia calling Diwali “Jashn-e-Riwaaz”.

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

Surya also said that Fabindia “must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures”.

“Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out,” Surya tweeted.

The accompanying tweet said, “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture.”

Chairman of Manipal Global Education Mohandas Pai also tweeted, “Very shameful statement by Fabindia on Deepavali! This is a Hindu religious festival just as Christmas and EID is for others! This kind of statement shows a very deliberate attempt to subvert a religious festival!”