BJP Calls 12-Hour Bandh In Kalanadi Over Mamita Meher Murder Case

Kalahandi: Bharatiya Janata Party has called a 12-hour bandh in Kalahandi on Wednesday over lady teacher Mamita Meher’s missing case and also demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Similarly, demanding Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s dismissal over the missing lady teacher case, Odisha BJP took out a rally near Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

A team of party members led by BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar marched towards Lok Seva Bhawan holding banners and posters.

The party members demanded Mishra’s resignation alleging his good relations with prime accused Sahu.

Minutes after the escapee prime accused of woman teacher Mamita Meher murder case was nabbed in Bangomunda of Balangir district, DIG (Northern Range) Deepak Kumar accepted police negligence is the reason behind the escape of the accused.