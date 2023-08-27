BJP, BJD workers face-off over 5T Secy’s Ganjam visit

Berhampur: On the instructions of Chief Minister, 5T Secretary VK Pandian is on a 3-day visit to Ganjam district to review various development works and listen to public grievances.

Protesting the official’s visit to the area, some BJP workers led by Chinmaya Nanda Maharaja wearing black clothes staged a protest in Digapahandi’s Punjikaya square at around 12 noon.

In the meanwhile, some BJD workers reached the scene and opposed them. Soon a scuffle broke out between the workers of both parties.

During the visit, the 5T Secretary first attended a program at Vivek Bichar in Berhampur Ambapua today and then joined another event at Patapur in Sanakhemundi Constituency.

After the Patapur event, the 5T Secy was scheduled to visit Digapahandi. Protesting his visit to the area, the BJP workers staged a demonstration at Punjikaya Square.

However, the BJD workers opposed their move resulting in a scuffle between workers of both parties in the presence of police personnel. Soon the cops intervened and brought the situation under control.

According to reports, the police have detained some BJP workers in connection with the incident.