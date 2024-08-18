BJP, BJD Enter ‘War of Words’ Over VK Pandian’s Chopper Expenses

Bhubaneswar: A verbal confrontation has flared up between Odisha’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regarding the former 5T chairman V K Pandian’s extensive helicopter tours across the state.

The dispute reignited after Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena today told media persons the investigation into the funds used for Pandian’s helicopter travels is nearing completion.

The Mohan Majhi-led government, which has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, may take strict measures if any misuse of helicopters is uncovered during the investigation, according to the Minister. He further stated that any discrepancies found in the helicopter usage, post-investigation, will result in appropriate action.

Minister Jena stated, “One individual touring Odisha, incurring significant expenses. Is such expenditure necessary to listen to public grievances? Our Chief Minister has addressed numerous public concerns without any costs. This is currently the concern among the people of Odisha… The government will address this issue.”

Responding sharply, senior BJD member and ex-Minister Pratap Keshari Deb accused the incumbent BJP of engaging in unnecessary political manoeuvres regarding the matter.

The Aul MLA criticised Minister Jena for repeatedly stating over the past 15 days that the costs associated with Pandian’s helicopter trips would be scrutinized. He reminded that this issue had been addressed in the Assembly when the BJP was the opposition, and the then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had responded to it.

Deb reiterated that Patnaik had clarified Pandian’s district visits were on his directive. He suggested that since the BJP is currently in power, they should proceed with the investigation rather than continuously discussing it, implying that the Minister’s repeated statements are aimed at staying in the limelight.