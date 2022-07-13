BJP Asks Hamid Ansari To Come Clean Over Pak Journalist’s ISI Spy Claims

New Delhi: The BJP today asked former Vice President Hamid Ansari and the Congress to come clean on the claims of a Pakistani journalist that he had visited India five times during UPA rule and passed on sensitive information collected in India to Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

Briefing media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza’s purported comments that he had visited India on Mr. Ansari’s invitations and also met him. He said, India is playing a leading role in the global campaign against terrorism and the then Congress government invited such a person to visit India five times between 2005 to 2011 and confidential information of the country was shared with him.

Mr. Bhatia said, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Hamid Ansari should come out and reply to this. He said, on one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strengthening the country and working on resolving to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He said, on the other hand, the thinking of the Congress party has been to weaken the country