BJP Appoints New President In Four States; D Purandeshwari Becomes AP Chief

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has effected a reshuffle in its party chiefs in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Punjab ahead of the 2024 general elections.

With the approval of BJP president JP Nadda, D Purandeshwari, who is currently serving as the in-charge of Odisha has been named as president of Andhra Pradesh.

G Kishan Reddy was appointed as the president BJP’s Telangana State unit. Reddy is currently serving as Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development.

The party also appointed former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi as the state president and Sunil Jakhar as the party’s state president of Punjab. Jakhar was earlier with the Congress but he left the party to join the BJP in May 2022.

Eatala Rajender has been appointed as the chairman of the Election Management Committee for Telangana BJP. Rajender joined the BJP in June 2021 from TRS.

Rajender was removed from the Telangana cabinet in May of that year following complaints that firms owned by his family members grabbed assigned lands in the state.