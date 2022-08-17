BJP announces new 11-member Parliamentary Board; Central Election Committee

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) announced a 11-member Parliamentary party board. The newly constituted board will be headed by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and will also consist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, new additions have been made like BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan have been removed.

The Saffron party has also constituted a 15-member Central Election Committee that will also be headed by JP Nadda and constitute of PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur.