BJP and Congress corporates stage night-long protest outside CMC office

Cuttack: Corporators of opposition parties BJP and Congress staged night-long protest outside CMC office demanding transfer of the chief executive engineer. They also demanded the withdrawal of a bill that was passed in their absence.

Mayor Subas Singh and Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim tried to converse with them but they refused to stop the protest because CMC Commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan did not come to them.

Corporators of the Opposition BJP and Congress created ruckus during the 8th Council Meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over various issues yesterday.

The Congress corporators alleged that Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammad Moquim is not being invited nor his name mentioned in foundation stone plaques of several welfare projects. This is being done intentionally as part of a larger political conspiracy, alleged the corporators.

BJP corporators also alleged that it is unfortunate the way the local MLA is being side-lined.