BJP Activists Scuffle With Police Outside SP Office In Berhampur

Berhampur: Bolangir teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case has created a fume-situation all over the state as opposition parties have strongly demanded strong action against Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged involvement in the case.

On Friday, BJP Yuva Morcha activists scuffled with police while staging a protest outside the SP office in Berhampur.

According to reports, activists took out a rally, gheraoed SP office in Berhampur, and staged a protest in front of it. The agitators broke the barricade and hurled eggs and tomatoes on the police.

They reiterated the demand for immediate dismissal of the Minister.

Meanwhile, police personnel picked up the protesters to avoid any untoward incidents.